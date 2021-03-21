LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Rev. Richard G. Gaul, 78, of Guttenberg, formerly of Luxemburg, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a prayer service will occur at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Archbishop Michael Jackels will officiate, Rev. Francis Fried and Rev. Noah Diehm will concelebrate along with priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Funeral services will be live-streamed on Kramer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.