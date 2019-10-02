DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jean A. Kluesner, 69, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, as a result of an auto accident.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Jean was born June 25, 1950, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard F. and Dorothy (Engling) Kluesner. She graduated from Leo High School and went on to Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque. She earned her BSN from the University of Dubuque, and earned her Masters Degree in Nursing from the University of Iowa. Jean established herself an expert in wound care, holding positions in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Madison.
She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, often bestowing them with Christmas presents, taking them fishing, baking or simply having them for sleep-overs.
Survivors include her siblings, Al (Jeanne) Kluesner, of Dubuque, Peter (Karen) Kluesner, of New Vienna, Iowa, Duane (Mae) Kluesner, of Holy Cross, Chuck (Donna) Kluesner, of Peosta, Iowa, and Sherrie (Ron) Hogan, of Dyersville; step-siblings, Judy (John) Vonderhaar, of New Vienna, Tom (Ruth) Lucas, of Dyersville, Connie (Leon) Jaeger, of Dubuque, Mark (Jen Stansberry) Lucas, of Coralville, Iowa, John (Bev) Lucas, of Sherrill, Iowa, Carrie (Mike) Schmitt, of Rickardsville, Iowa, Joe (Michele) Lucas, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., and Dan Lucas, of Minneapolis, Minn.; aunts and uncles, Elmer and Marilyn Engling, and Babe Kluesner, all of Dubuque; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Lawrence Lucas; sister-in-law, Cathy Kluesner; grandparents, Peter and Katherine Kluesner, and Michael and Veronica Engling; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
