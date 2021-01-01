Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Charles R. Breitbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Betsy M. Conter, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Holy Family New Melleray Church, Peosta.
Dorothy M. Elgin, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Milford L. Moore, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.