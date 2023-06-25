DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Turner, 83, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Patricia’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Visitation will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2023 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Additional visitation will take place from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the gathering space at church. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Mrs. Turner died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home.
Patricia Ann Schuster was born on August 26, 1939 in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter of Daniel L. and Frances M. (Wenzel) Schuster.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque in 1957 and then St. Anthony’s School of Nursing. She was united in marriage to Ralph S. Turner, MD. He preceded her in death in October of 2005.
Patricia loved being a nurse, she worked at hospitals, offices, and volunteered as school nurse at JFK Catholic School. She retired in 2007 from the OB Department at Genesis Medical Center.
She cherished her family and attending their activities and was a beloved member of many bridge groups.
Survivors include her children: Aileen (Shane Pearson) Turner, West Des Moines, Susan (David) Gallagher, Davenport, and David Turner, Mooresville, North Carolina; grandchildren: Tess, Walt, and Grace Krommenhoek, La Della and Henry Gallagher, and Davis and Daniel Turner; great-grandson, Luca Salcedo; a sister, Mary Morgan, Cedar Rapids, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Don Johnson, and a nephew, Michael Johnson. May they rest in peace.