DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Turner, 83, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Patricia’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Visitation will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2023 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Additional visitation will take place from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the gathering space at church. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.

