LA MOTTE, Iowa — Frederick D. “Freddie” Moore , 85, of LaMotte, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at home as a result of an accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 19th, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church with Fr. Rodney Allers, Fr. Xavier Dieter OSCO, and Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with military honors accorded by the Cascade American Legion Post 528 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m.
Freddie was born in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John and Viola (Fettkether) Moore and raised in Bernard, Iowa.
Freddie attended grade school and high school at Garryowen and graduated in 1953.
Freddie married the love of his life, Leona Takes, on January 23, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. They were married for 61 years.
Freddie served as a medic in the Army from 1957 to 1959 in Fort Meade, Maryland. While serving he was a surgical technician at Walter Reed Hospital. Freddie’s favorite part of his service was playing baseball up and down the east coast with both the Army and the Baltimore Orioles farm team. He also had the honor of playing TAPS at Arlington National Cemetery during military services.
Shortly after returning from the Army, he bought a farm outside of LaMotte in 1959 and turned it into the beautiful farm it is today.
While farming, he worked at Clinton Engines from 1959 to 1961. He then operated a dozer for Whitey Miller Construction from 1961 to 1966. Shorty after that, he started his own excavating business, F.D. Moore & Sons Excavating, where he was known as a highly skilled operator. He also began working at John Deere in 1966 and retired in 1996.
Freddie’s hobbies were many. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer as a member of the Bellevue Golf Club. He always enjoyed the company of his sons, brothers, and grandchildren while doing such. He liked to play and coach baseball and softball as well. He took great pride in making and maintaining his beautiful farm, and last but not least, he loved to talk to all that would listen.
He is survived by his wife Leona “Mazie”, his children Julie (Bob) McCarthy of Peosta, Dan of Dubuque, Greg (Jean) of Peoria, IL, Mark (Dawn) of Springville, and Marty (Cathy) of Walker. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His siblings Lyle (Ruth), Terry (Arlene), MaryKay (Tom) Bechen. In-laws Marie Finn and Donnie (Judy) Takes.
He is preceded in death by his son Mark Joseph in 1961, his parents John and Blondie Moore, his brothers Jack, Richard, and Earl Moore, his mother and father-in-law Albert and Rosalyn Takes, and his in-laws Leo Eldon, Raymond and Irene Takes, Gerald Finn, and Eileen Takes.
A special thank you to Key West and LaMotte first responders, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Ken, Sheila, and David Maro for helping us in our time of need.