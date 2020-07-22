God blessed us with a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, but God has asked her for her help in heaven and has passionately and gently taken her home.
Brenda K. Denn, 70, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI, with her husband and children by her side.
A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A celebration of life with a time of lunch and fellowship will be held from 12 p.m. (noon) until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville.
Memorials may be made to the Brenda Denn Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Due to COVID-19, the family would prefer people to wear masks and to observe social distancing during their time with the family.
Brenda was born on August 2, 1949, in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Merle and Lorraine Lee. She was united in marriage to Michael Denn on July 6, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Brenda worked at Clare Bank in Platteville for 50 years, where she served as head teller, Savings & Loan Officer, Vice President, and bank secrecy officer.
She also served as secretary for the United Way for several years, volunteered at the Thrift Shop and was a member of the Quota Club for several years. Brenda belonged to a craft group called “WINOS” (Women in need of stamps) which she truly loved.
Brenda was also a parishioner of St. Mary’s and St. Augustine’s in Platteville, where she served as chairperson for several festivals and events.
Her hobbies included shopping, fishing with Mike, spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, stamping, gardening, going on motorcycle rides and socializing with her cherished friends.
Brenda will be remembered for her endless generosity, humorous quick wit, beautiful smile, and infinite love for her friends and family.
Those left to honor her memory include her beloved husband of 52 years, Mike; three children, Jason (Jenny), Jamie (Tawney) and Ashley (Ryan) Wieters; five grandchildren, Avery, Eli, Sawyer, Elise and Blake; two sisters, Linda (Michael) Olson and Debra (Steve) Sander; one brother, Dennis (Tracy) Lee; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.