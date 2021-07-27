GALENA, Ill. — Frank A. Netzel II, 80, of Galena, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Casper Bluff in rural Galena.

Complete arrangements are pending.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you