DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jeffery C. Gioimo, 72, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Jeff was born on March 9, 1949, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Charles and Lucille (Luensmann) Gioimo. He married Connie Rave on June 3, 1978, in Farley, Iowa.
Jeff was a proud Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1975. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered as the Grumpy Ol’ Man who loved his guns and Classic Rock.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Kathleen (Scott) Held, of Bettendorf, Danielle (Paul) White, of New Vienna, Charles (Tabitha) Gioimo, of Anamosa, Jeff (Taylor) Gioimo, of Windsor Heights, IA; grandchildren, Adeline, Phoenix, Sam, Violet, Nathale, Lilah, Leo; siblings, Suzzanne, Suzzette Gioimo, both of Dyersville; in-laws, Kay Gioimo, of Dyersville, Gilbert Rave Jr., of Dubuque, Rick (Kathy) Rave, of Earlville, Sherry (Tom) Streif and Loras Rave, both of Independence, Polly (Keith) Goerdt, of Farley, Peggy Jellison, of Clarence, Karla (Steve) Garrett, of Cascade, Heidi (Steve) MacDonald, of Epworth, Roxanne (John) Gartner, of Peosta, Daniel Rave, of Oneida, Jodi Delaney (& friend, Jared Lind), of Strawberry Point, and Karen Rave, of Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother, Greg “Fuzz” Gioimo; in-laws, Mark and Gary Rave, and Lee Jellison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tri-State Dialysis for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family, and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA, 52040.