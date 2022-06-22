PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Charlotte A. Powers 87, passed away January 29th, 2022 in Paso Robles, California. Born January 7, 1935 in Davenport, IA to Rose and Harry Powers. With the early death of her brother David and her father Harry, we all came to know Charlotte as Rose and Char. Their home was always open to guests, full of love and warmth. Within an hour a full meal would be prepared as Rose would sneak to the kitchen and Char entertained us. As a duo they would travel all over the country, visiting sites and relatives. Even spending time in Las Vegas sewing costumes for the Vegas Show Girls, that Char’s cousin Joy directed and choreographed for.
When Char wanted to be more adventurous she would take trips to Africa, sleep with elephants and tigers in the wild and fly over the Serengeti in a hot air balloon. If that wasn’t enough, she spent nights on the ocean sleeping under the stars on a catamaran, of which two months later sank in a violent storm. Many of Char’s adventures in trips to different countries in Europe on wine trips, which her cousin John would sponsor with family and new friends. Countless summers she would go to remote villages in Mexico with a group of doctors out of Texas to help give medical treatment to the poor.
Love of animals just might have been her deepest passion, always taking care of and feeding the animals. She spent time working at the animal shelter in Davenport and also at hospice taking care of the sick. She was also on the first honor flight to Washington D.C. as a sponsor for the veterans. While she enjoyed life she worked full time for Mel Foster’s Insurance division for over 40 years in Davenport. She was highly regarded as a knowledgeable insurance woman and a true friend to many who worked there.
We all knew Char’s dream was to live in Palm Springs, a place she visited often and loved the old time nostalgia. Finally with the sale of her home in 2017, she moved to Palm Springs, where she resided for two years and then moved to Paso Robles, California where her cousin John Teeling lived. To all of us who were blessed to know Charlotte, we want to thank her for her kindness, her lending ear, her support for our endeavors, and always opening her home to anyone in need.
We want to give special thanks to John Teeling, her cousin who lovingly watched over her in California and was with her when she left to be with Jesus. Also, to Chris and Linda. To her dear friends Marilynn and Sherri; Ann, JoAnn, cousins Patty and Cathy, and all the rest of her family and friends too numerous to mention. We love you more than you know and we will always miss you!
Hope your adventures in heaven are all you hoped for. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 Friday, July 1st, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, IA, open to anyone wanting to attend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Harry Powers, her brother David and close cousin Mary Teeling. Memorials can be given in Char Powers name to the Animal Shelter in Davenport, IA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.