MONTICELLO, Iowa — On Monday October 25, 2021, Scott Hammerand, loving father, brother and friend passed away at the age of 61.
Scott was born on September 13, 1960 to Paul and Lois Ostert Hammerand. He worked for several places over the years but always had a passion and love for his landscaping career. He married Dorothy Maker in 1980, they had three daughters together, Amy (Maker) Hail, leah (Hammerand) Minnihan and Nicole (Hammerand) Fragale. They later divorced. He married Pam Brown and acquired four additional daughters. Shantelle (Davis) Albert, Janelle Davis, Danielle (Lathrop) Holdgrafer and Rachelle (Lathrop) Lown. Scott had a passion and love for his grandchildren. Also, for always being there and helping others. He would give to and help anyone. He was an avid music lover.
Besides his daughters, Scott is survived by his father Paul Hammerand and Donna Hammerand. His sisters June McWilliams and Dina Edwards. His brother Paul Hammerand, Jr. and sister-in -law Joyce Manning. Kindra Perry. Close friend Rebecca Salazar and family.
Scott was preceded by his mother Lois Ostert and brother-law Joe McWilliams.
There are no services at this time. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Cards may be sent to: Leah Minnihan 202 N. Maple St Monticello, IA 52310
