CASCADE, Iowa — Dolores Darlene Murphy, 90, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Dolores will be from 10 to noon Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Dolores Murphy Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Services for Dolores will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, with Deacon Ray Noonan presiding. Burial will be held in the Hopkinton Cemetery in Hopkinton, Iowa.
She was born October 3, 1930, in Delhi, Iowa, daughter of George and Irene (Miller) Sugden. She is a graduate of Hopkinton High School. On July 13, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Murphy in Delhi, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2008.
Dolores was a homemaker and she devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed reading, sewing and gardening. Dolores was happiest when she was working and truly enjoyed the fruits of her labor. While raising their family John and Dolores enjoyed taking family camping trips, fishing, attending annual Old Threshers Reunions, and the airshow in Oshkosh, Wis. After John’s retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling to Florida, Arizona, Colorado and Alaska.
She is survived by six children, Mary (Chris) Newman, of Willow, AK, Audrey (Marvin) Gerjets, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Debra Murphy, of Clarence, IA, Hope Murphy-Kisling, of Dyersville, IA, Patrick (Kim Maiers) Murphy, of Peosta, IA, and Jennifer (Tom) Breitbach, of Onslow, IA; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Carl Muhlhausen, of Maquoketa, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three daughters, Pamela, Bridget and Elizabeth Murphy; two sisters, Elva “Lucille” (Harold) Wheeler and JoAnn Muhlhausen.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.