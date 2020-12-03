Ricky J. Hurst, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial open to the public will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the United State Army Iowa National Guard. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 4th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Please be patient and aware of the limitations on occupancy for the visitation, mask must be worn and remember to practice social distancing.
Ricky was born on March 30, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of James and Opal (Greenwood) Hurst. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970, and on June 19, 1971, he married Kathleen F. Hocking at St. Patrick Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
He worked as a mechanic at H & W Motor Express, retiring after 30 years of service. Ricky served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973.
He enjoyed wrestling and motocross racing; his greatest passion was dirt track racing where he was successful with winning 7 track titles. In 2001, Ricky was inducted into the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame. He developed many relationships through his racing years, and they will forever be cherished.
Ricky was a man of few words, but he always wanted to make his presence known. First and foremost, Ricky was a family man, he loved Sunday Funday with his wife, children, grandchildren and his many special friends.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen F. (Hocking) Hurst; children Heather (Andy) Haxmeier, of Peosta, Jeremiah (Stacy) Hurst, Corinne (Ty Birkenholz) Hurst, Briana (Jason Lanser) Hurst and Ian Hurst, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Carter, Carsyn, Sydney, Presly, Louden, Jameson, Easton, Layna, and baby Lanser, due to arrive in January 2021; his sister, Sandy (Loras) Wolbers; and his brother, Steve (Luann) Hurst; along with many brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews; and a Godson, Jake Hurst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry (Sue) Hurst; in-laws, John and Madeline Hocking; brothers-in-law, Tom Fern and Bill Regan; nephew, John Fern; and his niece, Shannon Wolbers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Holm and nurse Jenny, and to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Ami and Courtney, for all their wonderful care they gave. A special thank you to all his sponsors who stuck behind him throughout his racing career and to the special friends he made along the way, you will never be forgotten.