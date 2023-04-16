Shirley J Hansen, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, Iowa.
In keeping with her wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Shirley was born on July 23, 1932, in Balltown, the 4th daughter of 15 children of Claretta (Brimeyer) and Leon Breitbach. She had fond memories growing up in the small town with tales of roaming around the woods and farm, playing with her sisters and neighbors, sleigh riding, delivering milk to the church, eating her mother’s pies and riding with her father as he delivered mail.
Recommended for you
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy high school.
She was united in marriage to Donald Hansen, on September 12, 1953, at Saint Patrick’s Church. He passed away on March 30, 2019.
Shirley worked at the Dubuque Packing Company, then became a homemaker (with 5 children in 8 years), and later worked at the Warehouse Market and Econofoods grocery.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, lunches and shopping with her friends, playing cards, and other family activities.
She and Don wintered in Arizona for many years, and they were lifelong members of Holy Ghost Parish. Shirley was a loving, kind and generous wife, mom, and friend, was well-loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her children: Dirk (Tiffany) Hansen of Dubuque; Teresa Watson of Allen, Texas; Greg Hansen of Bloomington, Minnesota; and Paul Hansen of Dallas, Texas; and her siblings Carol Obrien, Betty Frommelt, Paul Breitbach, Jerry Breitbach, Jeanie Kruse, Larry Breitbach and Clare Gaston.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don, her son Jeff Hansen, and her siblings, Anna Kemp, Peter Breitbach, Mary Pink, Joe Breitbach, Velma Brahm, Charlie Breitbach and Phillip Breitbach.
Shirley’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Luther Manor Grand Meadows for the thoughtful, loving care they provided. A special thank you to her many friends, former coworkers, and neighbors whose company she enjoyed over her many years with us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Shirley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.