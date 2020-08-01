POTOSI, Wis. — Rosemary E. Markus, age 98, of Potosi, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1921, in Potosi, the daughter of Rudoph and Marie (Mai) Schumacher. On August 7, 1943, Rosemary was united in marriage to Richard Markus in Old St. Mary’s, San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Bayless Business College in Dubuque, IA, and worked for A.Y. McDonald and Weber Paper Company, in Dubuque, and at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, CA. Rosemary also worked at St. Andrew-Thomas Catholic School in the cafeteria for 25 years. She also enjoyed serving on the Board of Grant County Center on Aging. Rosemary loved to quilt, walk, and read.
Survivors include her children, John, Gregory, Cynthia Markus, Peg Walsh, Betty Kalina, Jane Downs, Angela Markus; her sister, Rita Frommelt; sister-in-law, Rosemary Schumacher; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 1998; one grandchild, Jeff Markus; and two brothers, Charles and Robert Schumacher.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Rosemary E. Markus Memorial Fund has been established. Cards of condolence can be mailed to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank her kind and loving neighbors, the Brenda and Rockie Reuter family.
