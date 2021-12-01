Karen Sue (Paisley) Potter, 72 of Dubuque, Iowa, was granted eternal peace on November 28, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa St, Dubuque, IA, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Karen was born January 13, 1949, to William and Frances (Schmitt) Paisley in Dubuque, Iowa. She married Lee Potter Sr. on September 11, 1965, at St. Joseph the Worker church.
She had strong work ethics. She worked at Flexsteel for 21 years after which she then joined forces with husband and son to form Potter Rentals, and the West Locust Mart. Karen was a master gardener, and loved to make people laugh.
She is survived by her son Lee (Mari) Potter Jr.; grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Boyle, Tina (Chris) Keck, Mike (Kari) Potter, Susan (Matt) Kleven, Michelle Potter (special friend Josh Pfohl); sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brothers Thomas Paisley and Greg Paisley, both of Dubuque; sister Pam McDaniel of Madison, WI; many nieces and nephews; and her Pomeranian Lia.
She was preeded in death by her parents William and Frances; husband Lee Potter Sr.; son Robert Potter on April 30, 1987; brother Dan Paisley; and brothers-in-law Louis Berry and Steve Potter.
A memorial fund has been established to benefit the free meal program at St. Patrick’s church.
A special thank you to Father Martin Coolidge and Sister Sharon for being there for Karen. She thought the world of the both of you.