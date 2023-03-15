EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Robert Leo Hingtgen, 93, of East Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his daughter’s home in McKinney, TX surrounded by family.
Robert (Bob) was born January 3, 1930 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Leo N. Hingtgen and Pauline C. (Schueller) Hingtgen. Robert L. and Mary K. Gabel were married January 28, 1956, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque, IA.
Bob graduated from Loras Academy in 1947 followed by Bayless Business School in 1949. He worked as the foreman of Concrete Products Co. in Dubuque and East Dubuque, IL from 1948-1974. During that time, he and Mary built their home at Frentress Lake in 1959. Bob then worked at Dubuque Sand and Gravel 1974-1986 and again for Concrete Products Co. 1987-1989. After that Bob worked for the East Dubuque School District as a Bus Driver 1990-2006. There he became known as “Bus Driver Bob” until his retirement.
Bob was an active member of St. Raphael’s Parish of Dubuque where he volunteered in several ministries. He was also a member of the East Dubuque School Board, Local 421 Teamster Union and Knights of Columbus Council #510.
Bob loved the outdoors and spent many years taking his family camping, hiking and biking. He had a passion for the environment and recycling. He could often be seen on his riding lawn mower keeping his Frentress Lake neighborhood clean and beautiful. His favorite fall and winter hobby was harvesting walnuts and distributing them to friends and neighbors. He taught his children countless life lessons and left them with many famous “Dad quotes”.
He is survived by his sons Nicholas R. (Becky) of Kure Beach, NC; Robert J. (Annie) of San Diego, CA; daughters Kathryn M. Stevers (David) of McKinney, TX; Anne M. Holland (Col. (Ret.) Martin J.) of Springfield, Virginia; Sarah M. Goldthorpe and her fiancé Kevin Opyrchal of Fullerton, CA, 10 grandchildren; brother Dan (Dorothy) Hingtgen of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters Joy Willging of St. Joseph, MI; Fay Gancsos of Burton, MI; brother-in-law Gerald (Buzz) Hird of Dubuque, IA and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary K. Hingtgen (2008), parents Leo N. and Pauline C. Hingtgen; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Marge Hingtgen, brothers-in-law Ron Willging and Don Gancsos, mother and father-in-law George and Josephine Gabel, sisters and brothers-in-law Myrt and Joseph Deckert, Shirley and Ray Shireman, Dolores and Ray (Boze) Ryan and Marlene Hird.
Bob’s children would like to thank the families of Mary Jane Conrad, Becky McMahon, Dennis Gansemer and Frank Fincel for all their help and support extended to Dad, as he continued to live in his home as long as possible.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cathedral of St. Raphael of Dubuque and the Dubuque Arboretum in memory of Robert L. Hingtgen.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20th at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, where the parish scripture service will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21st at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
