GALENA, Ill. — Gladys I. Holland, 93, of Galena, Ill., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
She was born February 27, 1926, in Galena, the daughter of Leslie and Effie (Temperly) Glick. Gladys was united in marriage to Alfred “Boxer” Holland on June 1, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2002. She worked for Burgess Battery Factory in Galena for many years, until her retirement.
Gladys enjoyed bingo, playing cards and spending time on the river fishing. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Gladys was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Eagles Club and St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary.
She is survived by her two children, Janet (Pete) Kieffer, of Galena, and James (Roxanne) Holland, of Fulton, Ill.; six grandchildren, Michael (Connie), Thomas and William Kieffer, all of Galena, Sandra (William) Curler, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kelly Holland, of Dubuque, and Kimberly Holland, of Fulton; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; a special friend, Floyd Wieters; two sisters-in-law, Jane Foecking and Mildred Holland; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Glenn Glick; seven brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Midwest Medical Center and Dr. Vandigo for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
