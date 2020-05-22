John Joseph Bruno, 70, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque due to COVID-19.
Our dear father and grandfather deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please keep the family in your prayers.
John was born March 23, 1950, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Robert and Beatrice Bruno. He enjoyed watching the History Channel on TV, eating Caramello candy bars, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Joseph Kelley Bruno; his two grandsons, Kellen and Dylan; four brothers; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his five brothers.
The family would like to thank Dubuque Specialty Care for taking care of John.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.