Marie Catherine (Avenarius) Valentine, 99 of Dubuque, Iowa died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 26th 2022 at home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 1st at St Joseph The Worker Catholic Church with Reverend Brian Dellaert officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31st at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. with a wake service at 4:45 p.m.

