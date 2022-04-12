Charlene K. Boom, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, Mount Hope (Wis.) United Methodist Church.

Betty J. Budde, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.

Jerry L. Murdock, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Galena Bible Church. Memorial service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Stanley R. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Janice D. Ruggeberg, Maquoketa, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa.

Cornelia Sammon, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.

Tags

Recommended for you