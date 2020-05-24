PEOSTA, Iowa — James D. “Jim” Metcalf, 83, of rural Peosta, IA, passed away at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family & friends following an extended illness.
Private Family Funeral Services and Burial will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Penny Knutsen officiating. Live-streaming of the services will begin at 11 a.m. To view, please go to the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page and click on LIKE.
A Public Drive-By Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, in front of the entrance to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that no one exit their vehicles. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.
Jim was born January 31, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, the son of David E. and Hazel F. (Addyman) Metcalf. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1955. On January 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Chesterman in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2014.
Jim farmed his entire life and also drove school bus for the Dubuque Community School System for over 55 years. He enjoyed dancing, restoring old tractors, mowing lawns, going on tractor rides, and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was a longtime member of the Dubuque County Fair Board and Rockdale United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three children, Jim (Rose) Metcalf Jr., and Deb Vize and friend Rich Block, both of Peosta, and Jeffrey A. Metcalf of Brighton, CO; eight grandchildren, Greg Metcalf, Alexander (Angie) Metcalf, Tyler Metcalf, Erin (Bryan) Engler, Jolynn (Jim) Hefel, Dayon, Andrew and Ebony Metcalf; nine great-grandchildren, Miles Metcalf, Joseph Vize, Kayden, Halle, and Quinten Hefel, Lily and Grace Engler, Amelia and Zane Metcalf; his friend, Shirley Kellogg, of Dubuque; a sister, Janice Metcalf; and in-laws, Bill (Linda) Chesterman Jr. and Carol Chesterman, all of Peosta.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, David and Hazel; his wife, Beverly; a daughter, Kimberlyn (Kim) Metcalf; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Frederick and Helen M. (Donatsch) Chesterman; and brother, Dale Metcalf.
In lieu of flowers, a James D. “Jim” Metcalf Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be left at the viewing on Monday or else mailed to: Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Route 35 N, East Dubuque, IL, 61025 — Attn: James Metcalf Family.
Jim’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque and Ruth Scheitzach for the wonderful care and support given to Jim during his last illness.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.