GALENA, Ill. — Mary P. Greibe, 85, of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, unexpectedly at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. The funeral mass will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 am until the time of mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family. She was born November 6, 1937, in Galena the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Bussan) Dillon. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Prairie Du Chein, WI, in 1955. She went on to attend Mount Mary College and eventually graduated from Clarke College, Dubuque, IA. Mary was an elementary school teacher for 43 years until her retirement. She married Joseph M. Greibe on July 3, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and he survives. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph, one daughter, Josie (Dan) Collins, of Madison, WI, a sister, Henrietta Farr of Bellingham, WA, two brothers, Martin (Joan) Dillon of Menominee, IL, and Joseph Dillon Jr. of Springfield, IL, her many nieces and nephews, and her special fur baby, Chloe. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Sheila Dillon, and Ruth Dillon Schoop, and a brother-in-law Wilbur Farr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Clarke University in memory of Mary. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
