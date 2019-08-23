Richard L. “Dick” Westhoff, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, where visitation will precede services from 9 until 10 a.m., with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the celebrant. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Dick was born in New Vienna, Iowa, on January 26, 1934, the son of Lawrence and Ceil (Kramer) Westhoff. He married Ann M. Gansemer on April 25, 1953, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2011.
He was employed as a supervisor at the former Dubuque Packing Company, and at FDL Foods, both in Dubuque. He also served in the U.S. Army. Dick was a member of St. Anthony Parish and the National Air Disaster Alliance.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Linda) Westhoff, of Prattville, Ala., and Richard “Rick” Westhoff, of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Stephanie, Brooke, Trista, Brianne, Jillian, Chris and Parker; four brothers, Dan (Mona) Westhoff, Fred Westhoff and Larry (Mary) Westhoff, all of New Vienna, and Bob (Debbie) Westhoff, of Crete, Ill.; and two sisters, LouAnn Wieneke, of Dubuque, and Linda (Dennis) Vavricek, of Peosta, Iowa.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan; a son-in-law, Dr. Ron Carpenter; a brother-in-law, Bob Wienke; one brother, Bill Westhoff; and one sister-in-law, Helen Westhoff.
The family would like to thank the Hawkeye Care Center for all of their kindness to Dad.
