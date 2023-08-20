OMAHA, Neb. — Joan Bockenstedt, age 69, of Elkhorn, Nebraska transitioned on August 15, 2023 at Brookestone Meadows Nursing Home in Elkhorn, NE. Joan was born on July 8, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa. She is the daughter of Arnold Sr. and Esther (Steffen) Bockenstedt. Joan graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, IA in 1972. She graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA in 1977 with a B.S. degree in Physical Education & Biology. She attended graduate school on an assistantship at Creighton University. She obtained her MS degree in Kinesiology at the University of Nebraska Omaha. She taught and coached at Western Dubuque and was nominated for “Teacher of the Year” her first year of teaching. She was professor of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation and Assistant Athletic director at Bellevue University in Bellevue, NE, assistant softball coach at ISU in Ames, IA and worked as an adjunct professor at Peru State College in Peru, NE. She also worked for the Omaha Softball Association, Payless Cashways, the Ertl Toy Company, and was a referee/umpire for high school and collegiate sports in Iowa & Nebraska. Joan also worked for the US Air Force as a Recreation Director and Assistant Athletic Director at Offutt AFB in Omaha, NE, Fitness Center Director at Norton AFB in San Bernardino, CA, and Exercise Physiologist at the Wellness Center at LA AFB in El Segundo, CA. She retired in June 1998 due to disability. Joan received a renal transplant in May 1992 as a result of her lifelong diabetic condition. Joan’s wishes were to make others aware of the importance of organ and tissue transplantation and its’ impact on the recipients’ quality of life. She felt blessed and wanted to pass on that blessing to others. Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arnold Sr. and Esther (Steffen) Bockenstedt, brother Dr. Tim Bockenstedt of Burlington, IA, aunts and uncles, brother-in-law Joel Huth and partner Catherine Lies of Albuquerque, New Mexico, nephews Chris Skelton and Bruce Bockenstedt, Grandniece and Grandnephew Ally and Max Eipert. She is survived by brothers Ron (Jan Bockenstedt) of Waterloo, IA, Dan, Al, Terry (Gloria) Bockenstedt of Dyersville, IA., Arnie Jr. (Sandy) Bockenstedt of Delhi, IA., Carl (Leslie) Bockenstedt of Springville, UT and Scott Bockenstedt of Osceola, IA. Sisters Dianne (Kenneth) Heying of Sioux City, IA, Virginia (Dennis) Skelton of Green Valley, AZ, Cathy (Dave) Mix of Cedar Falls, IA., Dr June Huth (Gerry) Mello of Middleton, WI., and sister in law (Kristi) Bockenstedt of Burlington, IA. She is also survived by forty nephews and nieces. She has many grandnephews and grandnieces. Joan loved drawing, sports, writing, photography, being with friends and family, her Higher Power, and creating new opportunities in her life. Joan lived life to its fullest and always remained positive despite many medical obstacles in her life. Her epitaph will read “Always allow your spirit in life to be authentic and engaging. Invent your own day!” Also, to tell your stories and create your own legacy! It was a mantra that she made and always attempted to live by. She wanted others to know that there are many positive and negative lessons in life that are learned and there is always a blessing found in each. Forgive those whom you have differences. If you don’t, you can’t be happy and may only have regrets in your life. Be happy with yourself first and life will be good to you. She thanks everyone for having been a part of her life’s memory book. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 26, 2023, at 10AM, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Inurnment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Comments and condolences may be posted to her Facebook page. A Joan Bockenstedt Memorial Fund will be established. Contributions may be sent to: Denny Skelton (POA) at 4175 S Anastacia CT. Green Valley, AZ 85622. Funds will be used for a tree or bench at Western Dubuque HS in Epworth, Iowa.
