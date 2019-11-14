WOODMAN, Wis. — Bernadine L. Lull, 89, of Woodman, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Divine Health and Rehabilitation in Fennimore.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on November 16, 2019, at Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel, Wis., with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will be in Boscobel Cemetery. Friends may call on November 16, from 9 a.m. until time of service at Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Care and Rehabilitation of Fennimore or Agrace Hospice.