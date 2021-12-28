Christina Marie Kintzle, 59, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home in Dubuque, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Going Home Service for Christina will be 10:00 am Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Faith Temple United Pentecostal with Pastor Lynn Spicer officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Christina was born July 2, 1962, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of James and Donna Jungers Zaug. At a young age Christina and her mother and her siblings moved back to Dubuque’s north end and made their home on Rhomberg Ave. She had two boys during a brief teenage marriage, and then while raising her sons as a single mother, she attended UNI in Cedar Falls and graduated from Hawkeye Tech as a certified dental hygienist. She worked as a certified dental hygienist at Rockdale Dental Center. She was forced to retire in 2001 due to Epilepsy.
On May 24, 1996, she married Mark Kintzle in Dubuque. She enjoyed walking her dog, painting, golfing with her husband, and cherished time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church in Dubuque.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Kintzle of Dubuque; two sons, Jeremy (Kelly) Foht of Dubuque, and Lee Foht of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Dustin, Derek, and Brittany Foht; one sister, Cathy (Steve) Korman of Dubuque; two brothers, Dan (Janelle) Zaug of Clive, IA, and Ken Zaug of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Irma Kintzle of Dubuque, brothers-in-law, Mike (Doris) Kintzle, Marvin (Floyd Kortenhof) Kintzle; sister-in-law, Mary Geisler; and Christina’s faithful fury companion, Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Elmer Kintzle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque especially, Melissa, Nichole, and Lindsey and Dr. Kristin Nelson.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Christina’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.