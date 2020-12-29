Wayne W. Wohlers, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Derek Rosenstiel will officiate. Services will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. The family understands if you are unable to attend in person. Interment will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post 273. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Wayne was born August 10, 1940, in Bellevue, IA, the son of Ralph and Lula (Wiegert) Wohlers. He graduated from Andrew High School. Wayne married Betty Anderson on August 20, 1966, in Sparta, WI. They adopted two wonderful children, Bill and Annette. He was employed with the Dubuque Packing Company for over 30 years, and later worked for Hawkeye Care Center.
Wayne served in the Army Reserves for six years, and for 20 years in the National Guard with the 1st Battalion 133rd. He was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post 273.
Wayne loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he enjoyed helping his uncle Eldon on the farm. Wayne was a great talker who loved visiting with people. He loved being with his family, and will be sadly missed.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty, of Dubuque; his son, Bill (Melissa) Wohlers, of Dubuque; his daughter, Annette Wohlers, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) McDaniel, of Grimes, IA, Drake Nie, Caiden Wohlers, and Brennen Wohlers, all of Dubuque; two great grandchildren, Mikayla and Elijah McDaniel, both of Grimes; his siblings, Don (Bev) Wohlers, of Dubuque, Dale (Rita) Wohlers, of Galena, IL, and Judi (Mike) Devine, of DeWitt, IA; and his sisters-in-law, Karin Jandt and Janis Jensen, both of Sparta, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ralph Wohlers Jr.; his sister, Lynda Soenksen; two sisters-in-law, Janet and Karen Wohlers; and two brothers-in-law, Dugan Jensen and Ralph Jandt.
Memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Wayne’s favorite charities.