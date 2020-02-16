DURANGO, Iowa — Robert C. “Bob” Kramer, age 89, of Durango, Iowa, formerly of Cobb, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his residence in Durango, Iowa.
He was born on November 27, 1930, on the family farm in Eden Township, Iowa County, Wisconsin, the son of Harry and Edna (Leix) Kramer. He was united in marriage to Doris Allen on April 12, 1955, until her death on July 16, 2000. Bob married Ruth Leslein in November of 2001 and moved to Durango, Iowa.
Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Durango, IA; his four children, Susan Fenderson, of Duncan, SC, Sherri (Mark) Schack, of Tomah, Bradley (Sara) Kramer, of Kaufman, TX, Kent (Amy) Kramer, of Dodgeville; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kramer, of Elm Grove; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eugenia Kramer, of Sun Prairie; five stepchildren, Ruth Schaumburg, of Pomona, MO, Gayle (Joe) Rohn, of Yuma, AZ, Ron (Sheri) Leslein, of Belfry, MT, Christina (Steve) Veach, of Durango, IA, John (Peggy) Leslein, of West Plaines, MO; stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Leslein, of Durango, IA; along with over 50 stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Doris; son Mark Kramer; brother, Charlton Kramer; stepson, Larry Leslein; stepson-in-law, Donald Schaumburg; and stepgrandson, Zachary Veach.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb, with burial to follow in Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.
Bob’s family would like to give a special thank-you to Paul, Ryan and Amy from Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Joseph Compton for their compassionate care.