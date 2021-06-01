CHANDLER, Ariz. — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother Kim (Siefker) Boehm, 65, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 17, 2021, at the Cornerstone Church, 1595 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ, with a private burial in Dubuque, Iowa, at a later date.
Kim was born December 2, 1955, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jack and Helen Siefker. She received her education in the Dubuque schools, graduating from Hempstead High School and later moving to Arizona. Kim married the love of her life Hasso Boehm in 1989 in Chandler, AZ — they recently celebrated 32 wonderful years together.
Kim, a devoted Christian, worked at the Cornerstone Church in Chandler, AZ, as an Office Manager, a job that she loved and cherished. Those who knew Kim felt her desire and passion to not only help people, but also felt her passion and love of dogs. This passion led her to form a nonprofit agency called WOW (waggin’ our way) Rescue in Chandler. WOW helped rescue dogs, find foster homes and eventually lead them to their forever homes. People came from across the U.S. to adopt one of her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Hasso; sons, Jason (Laura) Eudaley & Bobby Boehm; daughter, Shirley Boehm and special foster daughter, Melissa (Josh) Pitz; grandchildren: Matt (Jen), Nick (Gina), Devin, Adyn, Ayla and Andrew, great grandchildren; Camden, McKinley and Paxton; sisters Sandi Siefker and Shawn (Danny) Crouse; brother, Doug Siefker; and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Helen; brother, Dan Siefker; sister, Jacque Hooks and her husband Bill Hooks; and nephew, Jacob Siefker.
Our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the prayers, love & support we received — we are forever grateful to have you all in our lives.