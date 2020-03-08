LANCASTER, Wis. — James Joseph “Jim” Shaw was born in Rockville, Wis., on June 15, 1934, the oldest child of Demeral Everett Shaw and Viola Margaret (Dillon) Shaw. Jim died on February 29, 2020, after a year long battle with cancer.
The family settled in Lancaster, where Jim met Jannan Delores Bryhan at dances in Rockville. Jim joined the Navy to serve his country in the Korean War in 1952, and he married Jannan on August 2, 1952. They moved to California where Jim shipped out on the Destroyer Tender USS Bryce Canyon. Twins Diane and David were born in 1954, and were four months old before Jim met them. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960, but found himself back stateside in 1955 when they moved back home to Lancaster. Jim worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works and his father’s gas station/repair shop. There they added Daniel, Linda and Laurie to the family.
Jim and Jannan kept a large garden and yard at their house, and maintained the grass/sidewalks year-round of several neighbors and Christ Lutheran Church. Jim was involved in Boy Scouts for 53 years, and was Scout Master for much of that time. In 1986, at age 51, Jim retired from John Deere. In his 31 years there, he worked as a mechanic, as the Supervisor of the Experimental Proving Grounds, and ultimately as the second shift Plant Manager. Jannan retired, too, and they spent the next 30 years snow-birding in Arizona and south Texas, RV-ing with friends made across the country. Golf was a constant for Jim, as was caring for Jannan for the 11 years she needed dialysis 3 days a week. Whatever came their way, Jim and Jannan took it in stride and enjoyed life together. After 63 wonderful years, Jannan passed in 2014. Jim then spent the winter months with David and Julie in Colorado Springs or on the ranch in Texas, repairing fences, gathering firewood and driving four-wheelers. He spent the rest of the year mowing grass and playing golf in Wisconsin. An active Korean War veteran, Jim served as Honor Guard for many veterans’ funerals in the area. He traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Honor Flight, accompanied by daughter Laurie. We honor him for his proud service to our country and for his love of family and community.
Jim is survived by his children, Diane Schneider (Steve), David Shaw (Julie), Daniel Shaw (Cris), and Laurie Ihm (Jim); son-in-law, Tom Wandersee; siblings, Pat Becker, Carol Caudill (Robert), and John Shaw (Susie); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jannan; daughter, Linda Wandersee; grandson, Brian Schneider; and four brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster on Saturday, April 25. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) with a graveside service from noon to 12:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund.