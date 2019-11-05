Sharon Kay Selle Dress, 70, of Dubuque, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Stonehill in Dubuque, surrounded by her children.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Sharon was born May 10, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Horace and Marcella Maas Selle. She married Ronald Dress Sr., and they later divorced. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She had worked at Eagle Grocery Store.
She enjoyed playing cards and baking with her grandchildren, who adored her and cherished their time with her. She enjoyed going dancing with her friends.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Ron (Julie) Dress Jr., of Dubuque; three daughters, Tracy (Tim) Neuhaus, of Dubuque, Heather (Sabino) Serrano, of Dubuque, and Jesse (Mark) Dress, of Davenport, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, who adored her, Jamee, Elijah, Jake, Aubrey, Andrew, Marisa, Erica, Edgar, Juaquin, Manny and Mark; two sisters, Mary Jane White and Becky (Tom) Weidenbacher; one brother, David (Kathy) Selle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Horace Jr., Wayne, Bob and Diane Sharkey; four infant brothers; one infant sister; and her ex-husband, Ronald Sr.
A memorial has been established in Sharon’s memory.
The family thanks the doctors and nurses at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and especially Dr. Whalen for his dedication, knowledge and perseverance to help Sharon.
