Sister Mary Bernadine Curoe, SVM, 92, died on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sisters of the Presentation (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, Iowa
Friends may call at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, on Wednesday, July 26, from 2- 8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 27, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m.
Sister Mary Bernadine, daughter of Harold and Naomi (Dahlem), was born on November 20, 1930, in Cascade, Iowa. She entered the Sisters of the Visitation on August 15, 1948, and professed her perpetual vows on June 15, 1953.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Clarke University and a Master of Arts from Loras College. Sister Bernadine was a teacher at Nativity Elementary School, Academy of the Visitation Elementary School, Wahlert High School and Loras College. She served as director of the counseling center at Loras College and moderator of the Academy of the Visitation Alumnae Association. Sister Bernadine was a past president of the Visitation community. Sister Bernadine had a special gift for greeting people and making them feel welcome. She valued prayer and community service.
Surviving are her sister, Edna Green, her brother Bill (Sheila), her sister-in-law, Monica Curoe, many nieces and nephews and the Sisters of the Visitation, Sisters Patricia Clark, SVM, and Sister Paula Maloy, SVM, with whom she shared her life for 75 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Tom and Jim, and her brother-in-law, Mike Green.
The Behr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Sisters of the Visitation Retirement Fund and to the Sister Bernadine Curoe Scholarship Fund at Loras College.