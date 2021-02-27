CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jennifer R. M. Dubert-Bellrichard, 35, passed away on Thursday morning, February 25, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Jennifer Rose Margaret Dubert-Bellrichard was born October 9, 1985, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of David Bellrichard and Maggie Dubert and was raised in Cuba City, WI. Jennifer graduated Cuba City High School in 2004 and received a degree in Political Science with highest honors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2008.
After college, Jennifer pursued a career in television production at KGAN/KFXA-TV in Cedar Rapids. As a director and production assistant, Jennifer oversaw live newscasts, managed a production crew, and directed pre-recorded production pieces. In 2011, Jennifer wanted a change of pace and scenery, so she moved to Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area to work as a private nanny for several families. In her free time, she co-managed various, esteemed comedy clubs in Washington, D.C. In 2019, Jennifer moved back to the Midwest, then began work in the fall of 2020 at Balance Autism in the children services division of their Davenport Branch.
She was a creative spirit from childhood and on, always dreaming big and looking towards the future. Wickedly funny and charming, quick to make a joke while flashing her dazzling smile. She also had a huge heart and a soft side, especially for children and animals. She devoted her life to caring for children, specializing in the care of children with disabilities. She had an army of young relatives who adored her and came running into her open arms and crowded onto her lap whenever they had the chance to see her.
Jennifer is survived by her parents, David Bellrichard and Maggie Dubert, Cuba City, WI; and her beloved sister, Michelle Dubert-Bellrichard, Charlottesville, VA; many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins (and their children), and dear friends.
No services are planned.