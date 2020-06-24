MONONA, Iowa — Fern Lorraine (Torsrud) Olson, 92, of Monona, was welcomed into heaven on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, at Postville Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is helping the family with arrangements.