Marjorie Bailey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Betty M. Carns-Carpenter, Sherill, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon today, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Mildred L. Glick, Galena, Ill. — Rosary service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dave B. Hayes, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Daniel L. Heber, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Glenn M. Horkheimer, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Thomas L. Knepper, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joseph B. Langreck, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Helen A. Lattner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Luanna J. Lytle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard W. Molony, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Anna M. Schmidt, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Denise M. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Bernard H. Soat, East Dubuque, Ill. — Rosary service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Patricia A. Steichen, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kimberly A. Trappe, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.