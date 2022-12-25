Michael John O’Shea, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Mike was born on February 2, 1951, the son of Mick and Marie (Bakey) O’Shea. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969. He was employed for many years through the Laborer’s Union Local 659 Dubuque and 727 Illinois.
Mike loved his boys and spoke to them daily, he instilled a strong work ethic in them and always reminded them to “be safe, wear your seatbelt, and slow down on your drinking.” He was also the biggest practical joker, and especially loved getting the better of his Local 727 work buddies.
When he wasn’t working in the nuclear power plants, he enjoyed playing euchre, picking black raspberries, and taking country rides. Family gatherings were special times for the O’Shea family and the “Pass Your Ass” card game was a tradition at Christmas.
Mike is survived by his fiancée Lynn Schroeder; his children: Christopher (Jess Toth) O’Shea, and Eric (Liz) O’Shea, Katie Schroeder, Jamie (Kelsey) Schroeder and Jarod Schroeder. His grandchildren: Morgan, Keuanna, Easton, Willow, Hayden, Cody, Caleb, Cameron, Clayton, Carson, Peyton, Aubrey, Addy, Parker and Paislyn; along with a great grandson Lincoln. His siblings: Ann Tierney, Sharon Young, Marty (Anna) O’Shea, Tom (Elaine) O’Shea, Maureen O’Shea, and Terry O’Shea; best friends: Gary Smith, Craig Jones and Doug Oberfoell, and his precious cats Mickey, Molly, and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Diane O’Shea, and brother-in-law Dick Young.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Dubuque, Dr. Eltibi, Crista Weber, ARNP, and her nurse Kim; a special thank you to his nurse Beth, who truly went above and beyond with taking care of Mike and lastly thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and compassion given to Mike and his family during his final days.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospital, both of which were very important to Mike.
