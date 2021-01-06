DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert L. Scherbring, 89, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away of heart failure on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home in Dyersville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Anthony Nketiah will officiate and Deacon Roger Riesburg will assist.
Bob was born February 19, 1931, in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of John and Josephine (Ronnebaum) Scherbring. He married Anna Mae Oberbroeckling on June 2, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg.
Bob was a man of faith who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially playing cards. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He worked 9 years at Vandale in Dyersville, 22 years at Goodyear in Dubuque, and 15 years at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville. He was a member of the American Legion Post #137 and Knights of Columbus. He and Annie enjoyed many years of volunteering, receiving the 2010 Governors Volunteering Award.
Survivors include his wife, Annie; children, Dale (Janet) Scherbring, of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Liz) Scherbring, of Dyersville, Carl (Mary) Scherbring, of Colesburg, Joan Musich, of Westphalia, Dean (Linda) Scherbring, of Manchester, Jill Scherbring, of Dyersville, Gwen (Jeff) Lewis, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Keri (Jordan Rundle) Scherbring, Jay Scherbring, Amanda (Skyler) Wachendorf, Nicole (Cody) Lytle, Jessica, Samantha, and Courtney Scherbring, Luke and Lexi Musich, Chance and Rebekah Scherbring, Libby Scherbring; great-grandchildren, Dexter Scherbring, Jordyn and Charles Lytle, Riley Wachendorf; in-laws, Elaine Scherbring, Peter (Jane) Oberbroeckling, Clara Harter, Leo Oberbroeckling, Dave (Julie) Oberbroeckling, Kay Herman, Hilda (Clem) DeMuth, Clyde (LouAnn) Oberbroeckling, John Oberbroeckling, Walt Oberbroeckling, Becky Oberbroeckling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, John and Katie Oberbroeckling; siblings, Walt (Mary) Scherbring, Eileen (Joe) Stephan, Lester Scherbring; in-laws, Henry Harter, Hugo Oberbroeckling, Shirley Oberbroeckling, Carolyn Oberbroeckling, Harry McBride.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Basilica or Beckman Catholic High School.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Bob Scherbring on the outside of the envelope.
