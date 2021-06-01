EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Chester Paul Smith Jr., 84, of East Dubuque, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday.
Chester was born on October 2, 1936, at Scales Mound, IL, the son of Chester and Charlotte (Brummer) Smith, Sr. He was united in marriage to Donna Blauvelt on July 19, 1997, in Dubuque.
He was a graduate of St. Columbkille’s High School in Dubuque and was previously employed at the Dubuque Packing Co., then became a foreman for FDL and Farmland Foods in the Sausage Dept.
He currently worked at Walmart in Galena and will be remembered for breakfast with Chester where all of the proceeds went to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Chester served in the Army National Guard, loved fastpitch softball, bowling and traveling.
Surviving are his wife, Donna (Blauvelt) Smith; two daughters, Tina (Geoff) Luzier and Kathy (Tom) Feldman; two step-sons, Ben Blauvelt and Andrew (Chrystal) Blauvelt; seven grandchildren; two brothers, David (Sandy) Smith, of Dubuque, and Fred Smith, of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Thomas Smith; and by sisters, Wanda Braund, Shirley Ann Smith and Mary Lou Smith.
Chester’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for all of their support at this difficult time and for all they do.
