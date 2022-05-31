Mary K. Beschen, Cumming, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, Irish Settlement, 3396 155th St., Cumming, Iowa.
Glenn R. Burrows, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Helen L. Cornwell, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, United Methodist Church, Greeley.
Janice Feltes, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, River Front Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Betty E. Kittoe, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Elizabeth M. Knabel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, Church of the Nativity.
Roger A. Lestina, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, Bloomington United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Eva M. Lorscheter, Milwaukee, Wis. — Service: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, June 2, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Theodore J. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Kenneth Payne, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, followed by reception in the church basement.
Rachel A. Schemmel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Frances A. Schroeder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Herbert J. Tegeler, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Sharie D. Temperly, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Beginning Point Church, Benton. Celebration of life: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
