Juanita K. Droessler, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Kieler, Wisconsin, completed her earthly journey Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sunset Park Place, Dubuque, Iowa, with her loving family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. Gregory Ihm officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where there will be a parish rosary service at 1:40 p.m. Friends may also call Monday from 9-10:15 at the parish center prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Juanita was born March 17, 1929, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Charles and Dulsie (Hendricks) Ihm. She married Henry Droessler on April 29, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler. Henry preceded her in death July 9th, 2009.
Juanita attended St. Joe’s Academy in Dubuque where she was the valedictorian of her class. Juanita raised her six children who were her pride and joy. She spent some time during those years driving for social services and was recognized by the State of Wisconsin with an award. Juanita was a music minister for Women’s Aglow and also a spiritual mentor for many. She loved her music, playing the guitar and singing. Juanita was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts.
Survivors include her three daughters, Meg Larkin, of Dickeyville, Mary Lee (Jack) Powell, Dickeyville, and Klara (Rick Dimmel) Droessler, St. Paul, Minnesota; three sons, Gary (Julie) Droessler, Cuba City, Arlie (Sally) Droessler, Kieler, and Carl (Susie) Droessler, Menominee, IL; a sister, Doris Ihm; two sisters-in-law, Janice Ihm, and Doris Ihm; one brother-in-law, Tom Ryan; eighteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents, Charles and Dulsie Ihm; two sisters, Winona (Edwin) Baeten, and Dulsie Ryan; four brothers, Charlie “Sonny” (Gerta) Ihm, Clarence (Thelma) Ihm, Leonard Ihm, and Bill Ihm; and one granddaughter-in-law, Erica Droessler.
A Juanita K. Droessler Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807 in Juanita’s name.
A special thank you to the caring staff of Sunset Park Place, the Immaculate Conception Parish and Rev. Bernard Rott, and Hospice of Dubuque for all your compassion and care for Juanita.