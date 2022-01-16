Rose Mary (Henkels) Woodhouse, age 98, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 2:52 p.m., on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Grand Haven Community Center in Eldridge.
To celebrate Rose Mary’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street. The Rosary will be recited by the Nativity Rosary Society at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James L. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Rose Mary was born in 1923, to Roy and Pauline (Hehl) Henkels on a farm in Sherrill, Iowa, where she and her sister, Irma, were raised. She grew happily there and then in her teens moved to live and work in Dubuque. She married George Woodhouse on November 30, 1944, and they were blessed with 7 children, George Jr., Mary, Tom, Jim, Bill, Polly and Dave. Rose Mary was always a positive and energetic mom, as well as a great role model for her children. She put the needs of others above her own and volunteered countless hours to helping whoever needed her. She was a fantastic cook and hostess who took pride in making sure her guests had plenty of snacks and a nice hot cup of coffee. Rose Mary was also a talented seamstress, often making gifts for the children and grandchildren. She had a green thumb and carefully tended to her flower gardens, with the roses being her favorites. She had a kind heart and loved all of God’s creatures, especially cats, dogs and the wild birds she would feed regularly. Watching the hummingbirds come to the feeders and dart about was one of her favorite activities. She was a devout Catholic, always an active member of Nativity Church where she volunteered helping with funerals and was a member of the Rosary Society. She not only attended Mass on Sundays, but on First Fridays, Holy Days and every day during Lent. Rose Mary also made sure that each of her five boys were regular alter servers. Her family was definitely Rose Mary’s top priority. She loved hosting family get togethers and looked forward to random visits from all of the children. Rose Mary was a class act who always had a smile on her face and made the best of every situation. She was extremely selfless and was the ideal example of compassion. The world is no doubt a better place because of the 98 years that Rose Mary has been here with us. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Those left to cherish Rose Mary’s memory include her children, Mary Even, Bill (Julie) Woodhouse, Polly Woodhouse Smith and Dave Woodhouse; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Woodhouse; her grandchildren, Heather, Amy, George III, Melissa, Andrea, Tim, Jennifer, Tom Jr., Emily, James Jr., Derek, Sarah, Ian, Allison, Hilary, Quinn, Molly and Gabe; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Woodhouse; 3 sons, George Woodhouse Jr., Tom Woodhouse and James Woodhouse; 2 grandchildren, Rachel and Jessica Woodhouse; a sister, Irma Kennicker; a son-in-law, Ivan Even; and a daughter-in-law, Joan Kruel.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grand Haven and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our Mom during her transitional time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com