Jeffrey J. Sharkey, 38, of Dubuque, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 7 p.m., with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating.
Jeff was born on July 26, 1981, in Dubuque. He is the son of Dennis J. Sharkey Sr. and Dianna “Diane” Selle. He attended Hempstead High School, and was currently working at Sharkey’s Building and Wrecking.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, ATV riding and rock hunting. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a man of many talents, and was always willing to help a person in need. He had a witty sense of humor and loved making others laugh. He was a member of PETA and deeply cared for animals. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that were blessed to have known him.
He is survived by his father, Dennis Sharkey, Sr.; his significant other, Martia Eimer; sisters, Christine Sharkey, Julie (Frank) Berwanger, Connie Sharkey and Becky Sharkey; two brothers, Dennis Sharkey Jr. and Wayne Sharkey; and his pitbulls, Angel and Bro.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Dianna “Diane” Sharkey; grandparents, Charles and Margaret Sharkey, and Horace and Marcella Selle; a brother, in infancy; and his pitbull, Punk.
The family would like to thank the emergency personnel who assisted the family.