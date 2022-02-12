Stacy M. Schmitz, 51, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services will be private.

