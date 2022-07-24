MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Lawrence M. Richard, 77, of Mineral Point, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 with family by his side. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI with Fathers Bernard Rott and Randy Timmerman officiating. Friends may call Saturday, July 30th from 9:00 am to 10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. Following the service the family will have a private burial. The Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Larry was born on August 22, 1944 to Edward & Alice (Brandt) Richard in Kieler, WI. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School Dubuque, IA in 1962. He married Diana Theresa David on April 23, 1966. Together they raised three sons in Kieler. Larry spent most of his working years in the automotive repair industry. He owned an auto body repair business, Twin Oaks, and was the service manager at Kieler Garage, Gratz Motors and Weier Motors. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, bowling and playing cards, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diana; 3 sons: Rick (Diedre) Richard, Ron (Vicky) Richard and Rob (Carrie) Richard; 5 grandchildren: Grant (Cori), Zachary, Zoe, Jonah and Violet; a sister, Jeanette Klaas; 2 brothers-in-law: Don (Kathy) & Steve (Sherrie) David; 3 sisters-in-law: Madonna David, Joan Richard & Viola Richard; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings: Dorothy Klaas, Violet Kuhl, Carol Campbell, Bob Richard, Tom Richard, Jim Richard & John Richard; 2 sisters-in-law: Mary Richard & Jeannette Richard; 5 brothers-in-law: Denis David, Bob Campbell, Bob Klaas, Merlin Klaas & Merlyn Kuhl.
A special thank you to the staff of Upland Hills Hospital.
In lieu of plants and flowers donations can be made in Larry’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
