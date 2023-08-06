Anna Mae T. Lewis, 95, of Dubuque, IA died Thurs., Aug. 3, 2023, at her home, in her sleep.

Visitation will be Tues. Aug 8th, from 4-7 pm with a wake service at 3:45, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Wed. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, Dubuque, with entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Recommended for you