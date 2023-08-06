Anna Mae T. Lewis, 95, of Dubuque, IA died Thurs., Aug. 3, 2023, at her home, in her sleep.
Visitation will be Tues. Aug 8th, from 4-7 pm with a wake service at 3:45, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Wed. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, Dubuque, with entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Anna Mae was born March 6, 1928 in Dubuque to Mayme M. (Wilhelm) and John G. (Jack) Schumacher.
She received her education at Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Conception Academy, leaving school upon the untimely death of her father, then working at the bag factory to help support the family. She met and went on to marry James L. Lewis on June 23, 1951 at Holy Ghost Church. Anna Mae then worked at AY McDonald while her groom finished his Army service in Alaska during the Korean Conflict until they started their family. In years later, she would work for Pixler Electric Co. and properties.
She was a member of the Rosary Society, a ladies bible study group, and the Holy Ghost Funeral Society.
Anna Mae always kept a current driver’s license, “just in case”, but much preferred the role of “navigator” on their travels. She loved Jesus, her family, and her Mississippi River Museum membership, having attended twice in the week prior to her passing. At 95 she still finished a novel every few days and loved a game of euchre or farkle. If she didn’t have a book in her hand, it was a crossword puzzle or her rosary. She loved a road trip, lunch at Eagle Point Park, the Riverwalk, and animals of all kinds; while still able, a boat ride and the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, James Lewis.
She cherished her time as a stay-at-home mom and was a dedicated and loving mother to Dianne Lewis-Engling and Laure Lewis; a special mother-in—law to Carl Engling and Tim Schneider; proud grandma to Morgan Engling and T.J. Dinkelman of Germany, Lauren Engling-Kapraun and Mark Kapraun of Roscoe, IL, and Alexander Engling of Dubuque; and doting great-grandma to James, Hunter, Jack, Theodore, and Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, John Jr. (Jackie) And Walter in infancy, 2 sisters, Rose M. Pixler and June L. Herzberg, sisters-in-law Loreen Lewis-Digmann, Vida Lewis-Shireman, and Marla Lewis-Nelson; brothers-in-law Howard Pixler, William Lewis, Charles Lewis, Alfred Digmann, Bernard Shireman, and Richard Nelson; a special cousin Ralph (Whitey) Woelk; and many dear relatives and friends.
Anna Mae was the epitome of grace and will be very deeply missed. A memorial fund has been established.
A thank you to the gracious Molly, officers, and Pat Leonard for assisting us on our darkest day.