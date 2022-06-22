GALENA, Ill. — Milton Charles Tousey, 77 of Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and where friends may call after 10 AM, until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. He was born June 24, 1944, in Shawano, WI the son of Milton Francis and Ozelda (Ninham) Tousey. Milt graduated from Bowler High School. He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean (Shillington) Tousey on November 2, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palatine, IL, and she preceded him in death on March 28, 2016.
Milt worked as Data Processing Manager for Ohm Electronics in Palatine for 25 years until his retirement. He was a proud member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians. Milt is survived by his son, Michael (Laura), three granddaughters, Lana, Ava, and Sophia of Algonquin, IL, brother, Arnold (Diana) Tousey of Bowler, WI, and three sisters, Eileen Tousey Graham of Rainbow City, AL, Janet (Kurt) Tousey Bruegl of Suring, WI, and Cheri (Dennis) Tousey Bruegl of Bonduel, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Leo and David Tousey.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the Healthcare Workers who have cared for Milt over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.