Faye J. Boekholder, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Bernice Ehlers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary J. Gluege, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jerome W. Goeman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Grace D. Kirsch, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Carole M. Kueper, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Gerald R. Leahy, Shullsburg, Wis. — Rosary service: 2:30 to 3 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mabel E. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donna M. Myers, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara J. Norman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Schapville Zion Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church, followed by a celebration of life at Woodbine Bend Country Club, Woodbine.
Rodger L. Popple, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Marcia P. Reifsteck, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Savolt, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.