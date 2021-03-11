Nancy Jo Duwe, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, surrounded by family.
A prayer service for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Kevin Goodrich O.P. leading. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
A visitation will follow the prayer service until 3 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Nancy was born November 21, 1935, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Edward Eugene and Mabel Anabelle (Kirkpatrick) Strong. On April 19, 1952, she married the love of her life, Gene L. Duwe, in Dubuque. He passed away on October 31, 2018.
Nancy enjoyed traveling around the United States with her husband, Gene, shopping, especially at Younkers, gambling and talking to people, especially on her old cell phone. Most of all, Nancy loved her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She worked for Mercy Family Pharmacy for over 10 years where she made many friends. Nancy was a lifetime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School.
Survivors include her five children, JoAnn (Jeff) Chance, of Port Orchard, Wash., Dennis (Janelle) Duwe, of Dubuque, Linda (Andy) Willging, of Sherrill, David (Kim) Duwe, of Dubuque, and Kathy (Ahmad) El-Ali, of Ada, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Jodi, Jason, Jeff, Ashley, Justin, Zachary, Brian, Brad and Matthew; 13 great-grandchildren, Vince, Gabe, Alex, Emma, Dominick, Julien, Samantha, Timothy, Naomi, Abigail, Macey, Sofia and Olivia; one sister, Barbara Durey, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one grandson, Timothy; one granddaughter, Jill; and 13 brothers and sisters.
The family would like to extend a great appreciation to Karen, Halle & Peggy at Stonehill Care Center and Chris at Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care of Nancy and Rev. Dr. Kevin from St. John’s Episcopal Church for spending time with her.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church or Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.