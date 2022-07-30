Sally Wiegand, 81, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, where services will follow at 11 am.

jim coleman

So sorry for your loss of Sally.I prayed fpr her every evening.She will get the peace she deserved. Stay strong,Art.

