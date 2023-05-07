DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dorothy (Grundmeyer) Digmann, 88, of Dyersville passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a parish vigil service will be held at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 — 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Kyle Digmann will officiate.
Recommended for you
Dorothy “Babe” Grundmeyer was born near Raeville, Nebraska on January 6, 1935, the daughter of Anton and Dorothy (Kurtenbach) Grundmeyer. A neighbor helped deliver her because muddy roads prevented the doctor from making the trip. At age 5 her family moved to Iowa to escape the difficulties of farming in the Dust Bowl.
She was one of twelve Dundee High School graduates in 1953 and spent several years working at an insurance company in Cedar Rapids, sharing a two-bedroom apartment with five other young women. Despite burning a fair share of meals through the early years, her pies and sweet rolls became an eagerly anticipated part of family get-togethers.
Dorothy married Luvern Digmann in 1955, but later divorced. After raising five children, she began taking classes at Kirkwood Community College in 1987, after nine years she earned an associate degree before continuing her education at Loras College. She moved to Dyersville in 1992.
Dorothy loved bowling, playing cards, and putting together puzzles. She was an excellent seamstress and will be laid to rest in an outfit of her own making. As an active member of the Dyersville community, she volunteered at the Dyer House, the food pantry, the Resurrection Choir at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She was also an English as a second language tutor.. Her activities earned her the Governor’s Volunteer Award. She was also politically active, having been a member of the Democratic Central Committee.
Dorothy is survived by five children: Ron (Diana) Digmann of Marion, Brother Craig Digmann (G.H.M.) of Hartsville, TN, Marianne Wink of Alburnett, Jerry (Karol) Digmann of Worthington, and Sandy Ford of Cedar Rapids; 12 grandchildren: Lynn (Lance) Shannon, Michelle Perry, Kim (Amron) Van Dolah, Anthony (Stephanie) Digmann, Father Kyle Digmann, Kami Henry, Kaitlin Wink, Adam (Amanda) Digmann, Andrea (Matt) Houslog, Nathan Digmann, Josh Ford, and Calvin Ford; and 20 great-grandchildren; two siblings: Rita Thole of Oelwein and Jim (Jan) Grundmeyer of Manchester, and her beloved cat, Toto.
She was preceded in death by four brothers: Willis (Bernice), Val (JG), Tony (Nancy), Connie (Pat), and one sister, Mary Ann (David) Puff , and a special friend of 17 years, Bill Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Dyersville Food Pantry.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.